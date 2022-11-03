Recall issued for air freshener cans that may burst

(CBS DETROIT) - People who bought certain types of canned air fresheners are told to immediately stop using them because they may burst.

The recall is for roughly 67,000 cans of AirWick Fresh New Day aerosol air fresheners. Five incidents from the cans have been reported. According to The Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were two reports of cans leaking, two reports of cans bursting open and one report of a can leaking and bursting.

The problem is with a single batch of aerosol cans missing a corrosion inhibitor. That can lead to deterioration, and cause the metal can to burst and release the air freshener. This poses a risk of getting cut by the metal, as well as eye and skin irritation from the leak.

No injuries were reported.

The recall is for two specific scents of AirWick Fresh New Day. They are Fresh Linen and Fresh Waters. Both have a batch code of B22077-NJ and a date code of 18/03/22. You can find that information on the bottom of the can.

Batch code for recalled AirWick Fresh New Day aerosol can air fresheners Consumer Product Safety Commission

AirWick Fresh New Day aerosol air fresheners Consumer Product Safety Commission

The cans were sold nationwide between March and September of this year.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging people to immediately stop using the product. It says you should wrap the cans in several layers of paper before properly disposing of them.

Customers can receive a free replacement. They need to submit a photo of the recalled can, their contact information, and written confirmation that they will throw away the can.