Rebekah Coleman talks becoming first Black person, woman to be elected judge in Harper Woods

By Raymond Strickland

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - In honor of Black History Month, we're highlighting a woman who continues to be a trailblazer in Harper Woods.

Judge Rebekah Coleman who became the first Black person and woman to be elected judge in the city's history.

CBS News Detroit's Ray Strickland sat down with Coleman to talk about her journey to the bench and how she hopes to inspire the next generation. 

First published on February 27, 2023 / 5:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

