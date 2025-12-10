Michigan stepdad charged in death of pregnant daughter threw baby's body in trash bin, court records say

New details have emerged in the case of a missing pregnant 22-year-old northern Michigan woman whose remains were found in the Manistee National Forest in November.

Rebecca Park, 22, of Cedar Creek Township, was 38 weeks pregnant when she was last seen Nov. 3. Her sister, Kimberly S. Park, 21, of Haring Township, reported her missing a day later. Rebecca Park's remains were discovered three weeks later, authorities said.

In the aftermath, Kimberly Park's biological mother, Cortney Bartholomew, 40, and her stepfather, Bradly A. Bartholomew, 47, were charged in Wexford County with murder, torture and other crimes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Both participated via video in their initial court appearance and were denied bond. Hearings for those cases will resume in mid-January.

Rebecca Park's body was found about 2½ miles west of the Bartholomew home, court records show. Her remains showed multiple wounds, and her abdomen had been cut open. The fetus had been taken out, and it did not survive.

Affidavits filed in court in the charges against the Bartholomews claim the baby's body was stuffed by Bradly Bartholomew in a trash bag, then in a cooler bag and placed in a trash bin. In the meantime, the mother's body was covered in leaves.

A probable cause affidavit filed by the Wexford County Sheriff's Office also detailed some of the information that Kimberly Park provided to deputies about the circumstances surrounding her sister's death.

Those details included Kimberly Park telling deputies she had been in a romantic relationship with Richard L. Falor, who was the father of her sister's unborn child. She also said, "her relationship with Falor was complicated by his relationship with her sister Rebecca."

She also provided different explanations to officers on different dates about what happened to her sister, along with misleading information posted on social media, according to court records.

Kimberly Park was arrested Nov. 25 on charges of lying to police and obstructing the investigation, according to court records. Her probable cause hearing has been rescheduled for Dec. 16.

In addition, Falor was arrested on unrelated drug charges, court affidavits said.

The state attorney general's office is assisting the Wexford County Prosecutor's office on the case.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation to call a tip line at 231-306-2072 or the Wexford County Sheriff's Department at 231-779-9216.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE.