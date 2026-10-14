Rep. Rashida Tlaib introduces bill to prohibit federal funding for Flock technology

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on Wednesday introduced a bill to ban the purchase and operation of automated mass surveillance systems, such as license plate readers like Flock.

The "Get the Flock Out of Our Communities Act" would prohibit federal funding from being used to support the technology and require state and local governments to divest from the systems. The bill would also ban the federal government from using the systems and require that all data from them be permanently deleted.

"This is about the fact that we need to stop allowing our neighborhoods to be surveillance and that mass surveillance does not make us safer," Tlaib said at a press conference. "When they pull up at our residence and having them come and tell them that somehow this is going to make us safer is a lie."

Several communities in Southeast Michigan have canceled their contracts with Flock, including Eastpointe, Milford, Madison Heights and Bedford Township. Additionally, some local law enforcement agencies identified instances of technology misuse by employees. Tlaib says she was "proud" of the cities that voted to end contracts with Flock.

Despite city and county law enforcement officials arguing that the technology has helped solve crimes, many citizens have expressed concerns about privacy.

"Federal funds should be used to invest in our communities and real safety solutions. We need good jobs, affordable homes, clean water and reliable electricity. That's what's going to make us safer. Instead, our government is sacrificing our rights to big tech companies that care more about their profits, selling our data, than about our safety," Tlaib said. " Our residents don't want Flock cameras, and we're making our voices loud and clear."

Tlaib called for cities like Inkster and Detroit to reconsider the use of Flock. On Tuesday, Inkster officials announced that they were expanding Flock in the city through a 10-year contract. Flock told CBS News Detroit that the contract includes 20 license plate readers, five video security cameras, 48 gunshot detection devices and one drone.

The city initially started with six readers in 2023.

Mayor Byron Nolen, who ran against Tlaib in the August primary, said on Tuesday that the technology was "another step forward for our city."

"It's being proactive, preventing crime before it happens, responding faster when emergencies occur, and building a community that's united around safety and progress," Nolen said.

Flock is also the topic of another bill introduced at the federal level by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley last month. The Stop Flock Abuse Act would regulate automated license plate readers by imposing stricter limits on data, security and search functions.

At the state level, two bills have been introduced in the House and Senate. House Bill 5492 would regulate the use of ALPRs by private and governmental entities and regulate the use of plate data. Under the bill, governmental entities could obtain or use privately captured plate data only pursuant to a warrant or request, provided the system retained the data for up to 14 days.

A similar bill, Senate Bill 1131, was introduced in the state Senate by GOP Sen. Jim Runestad.

Note: The video above originally aired on Aug. 31, 2026.