Questions remain over the future of Flock camera use in Detroit

Madison Heights has disconnected its city-run automated license plate readers while it reviews privacy and data-security concerns.

In Detroit, Police Commissioner Victoria Camille says the board's oversight is limited after approval.

"Through the ordinance, we're responsible for approving the surveillance technical specification reports before DPD can go out to bid, and then after that, we really don't have too much oversight except for asking questions," said Camille.

Camille says she asked for DPD's Flock audits in August and still hasn't received them.

She also says DPD disclosed that an officer used the database to search his wife's license plate for personal reasons.

CBS News Detroit reached out to DPD for comment, but a spokesperson said there was no update or information to give at this time.

Flock says every search is logged — showing who searched, when and why.

"Earlier this year, we launched audit assistance, and that flags anomalies to an administrator for review if it's something that could be misused. Doesn't mean it's automatically misused," said spokesperson Courtney Terlecki.

Flock says that the audit-assistance tool will be mandatory by the end of the year.

It also says Detroit's data is stored in the AWS Cloud in the U.S., and DPD controls who can access it and can revoke sharing at any time.

However, Flock says DPD is the best source for which agencies currently have access.

Camille says she hasn't seen a current list.

"Not at all. There's not enough transparency. And if you think about surveillance, surveillance by nature is intended to be secret, and public oversight of these types of things is really important," said Camille.

The request for DPD's audit information remains outstanding.