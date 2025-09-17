Rare 1963 Chrysler Turbine to go on display at Detroit Historical Museum

A rare piece of automotive history is making its way to the Motor City this fall, when the Detroit Historical Museum installs a 1963 Chrysler Turbine.

The model will go on display from mid-October to August 2026 as part of the museum's Automotive Showplace and coincides with Chrysler's 100th anniversary celebration in 2025.

The car is one of only nine remaining from Chrysler's innovative test program that the Detroit automaker conducted between 1964 and 1966 in an effort to replace piston engines.

Amy Claeys, Daisy Blue Photography

During the 1960s, Chrysler produced 50 hand-built turbine-powered cars at its Highland Park Design Studio as part of a consumer test program. The research program ended in 1966, with Chrysler collecting the cars and destroying a majority of them.

Chrysler painted the cars with an identical "turbine bronze" metallic finish and featured an aircraft-inspired design, overseen by former Chrysler chief designer Elwood Engle and Italian automotive design company Ghia.

The 3,900-pound Chrysler Turbine featured an A-831 regenerative gas turbine engine and could run on nearly any combustible fuel, like diesel, gasoline, kerosene and peanut oil. The car was capable of averaging 17.5 miles per gallon, and a total of 55 vehicles, including five prototypes, were produced.

The Detroit Historical Museum is located at 5401 Woodward Avenue, and is open to the public Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.