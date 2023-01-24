Ramadan Suhoor Festival to return this spring after community rallies to reverse decision

Ten days after having to cancel one of the most anticipated festivals to happen in Dearborn all year long, the Ramadan Suhoor Festival is back on.

Doing anything now-a-days costs more than it did before. And for Ramadan Suhoor Festival, inflation certainly caused organizers to initially cancel nearly two weeks ago.

But after an unbelievable amount of support, organizer Hassan Chami says the festival is expected to return to the Fairlane Town Center in 2023 and in a big way.

"If you were able to describe what has happened in the last ten days, how would you describe it?" Chami was asked. Adrenalin, the adrenaline rush! I'm just happy that's going to it's going to be back on this year," Chami replied.

From cancelled to calling it back, Chami says the festival means too much for money to get in the way.

The festival is bigger than me, it's bigger than Dearborn. But just the amount of Muslims and non-Muslims that come is just it's mind blowing," Chami told CBS Detroit Monday.

That's why he put up a poll on social media for the people to decide if paying extra to get into the festival this year would be worth it.

"I want to hear from the community. Would you be would you be okay with paying a little more time to the festival? Is the festival that important to you?" Chami asked his followers in Instagram video last week.

After reviewing the results, Chami says the vote was nearly one-sided.

"Over 70% in the poll said yes."

The festival, which first began in 2018, brought in over 50,000 people last year. And while Shami says the festival is all about bringing people together, his main focus is giving back.

"I realized this is the responsibility that I took upon myself and my family and that I owe this to to the community to continue to keep going forward with this," Chami says.

Chami says both vendor and volunteer applications are live on the Ramadan Suhoor Festival website for those who want to participate.