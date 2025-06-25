Watch CBS News
Search parties organizing in Ann Arbor in efforts to find missing 82-year-old man

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

Search parties are in the organizing stage as police in Ann Arbor, Michigan, continue to be on the lookout for a missing 82-year-old man. 

missing-a2-man.jpg
Ralph Yang of Ann Arbor Ann Arbor Police Department

Ralph Yang was last seen about 7:15 p.m. Monday when he went for a walk in the area of Pin Oak Drive and White Oak Drive, Ann Arbor Police said. But he didn't return home.  

He has Parkinson's disease, and is considered a "missing endangered adult," the police department said. 

Community members who are interested in volunteering for search groups are asked to meet at 1:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Forsythe Middle School, 1655 Newport Road, Ann Arbor, for organizing and instructions. 

Yang has brown eyes and gray hair. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt with white stripes, along with light blue pants. 

Police ask that anyone who has seen Yang during the past couple of days call 911 or the Ann Arbor Police Department front desk at 734-794-6920. Those who live in the area of Pin Oak and White Oak are especially asked to check their security and doorbell cameras to see if they have images of him during that time frame. 

