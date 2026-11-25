The Thanksgiving holiday week is here, and travel, at least on the weather front, has some minor bumps to get through.

Rain is the dominant factor, and while our rain chances remain pretty scattered, other parts of the country have more issues.

Wednesday travel in the Great Lakes region should be just fine, though it'll be cold when heading out the door. The Gulf and Southeast states will already see rain as a low-pressure system moves north out of the Gulf.

Thanksgiving morning remains dry but cloudy and cold for Southeast Michigan. By the afternoon, this changes.

Rain showers on the northern edge of that low-pressure system will move through the area and continue through the following day.

Showers are likely mainly after 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving, with a chance to head out later Friday.

Anyone traveling east will also likely face a higher risk of delays, as rain is expected to be heavier along the East Coast.

Return travel on Friday will see rain exiting our area, with drier conditions persisting through the weekend, with only a minor chance of rain on Sunday.