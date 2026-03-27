PWHL Takeover Tour returns to Detroit and Little Caesars Arena this weekend

Detroit is once again living up to its Hockeytown reputation as the Professional Women's Hockey League prepares for another city takeover at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

The event is one of two PWHL matchups scheduled in Detroit this season and continues the league's effort to bring professional women's hockey to new and existing fan bases. Organizers say expectations are high following record-breaking attendance at last year's game.

Among the players returning is Elle Hartje, a forward for the New York Sirens with deep ties to the city. Hartje grew up playing hockey in Detroit and attended the league's 2024 takeover event as a fan. Last spring, she made her debut in the series and is now back for a second consecutive year.

"I'm just really excited to be back here," Hartje said. "Tomorrow is going to be all business, but today it's about soaking it all in, making sure we put in the hard work and enjoy being back home."

Hartje said playing professionally in the arena she once visited as a spectator is something she never imagined.

NEWARK, NJ - FEBRUARY 26: Anne Cherkowski #24 of the New York Sirens skates during the first period of the game against the Montréal Victoire on February 26, 2026 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Rich Graessle / Getty Images

"It's such a beautiful arena, and at the time, I never thought I would be playing a professional game here," she said.

Fans are also traveling from across the state to be part of the experience. Some supporters drove in from Grand Rapids to cheer on their favorite team, the Montreal Victoire.

"Yes, we did," Andrea Adler said. "The Victoire is our favorite team. We've been following them for years, since the second season. We watched all their games and had to come to this."

For young athletes in the crowd, seeing hometown players behind the glass is especially meaningful. Girls hockey player Lilianna De La Fuentes said watching players like Hartje makes a career in hockey feel more attainable.

"It feels really cool," she said. "It makes it feel like there's a bigger chance of me making it."

Last year, Little Caesars Arena set a U.S. women's hockey attendance record by welcoming more than 14,000 fans. Organizers say they expect a strong turnout again as Detroit continues to show its support for women's professional hockey.