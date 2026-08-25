PWHL Detroit introduces hockey legend Hilary Knight: "I just can't wait to get started"

Detroit's new professional women's hockey team welcomed its star player to Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, officially introducing Hilary Knight.

"Honestly, I just can't wait to get started," said Knight. "It's going to be a lot of fun."

PWHL Detroit acquired the five-time Olympic medalist from Las Vegas in June. Knight has an incredible track record of success from college to the pros and at the international level, captaining Team USA Women's hockey to a gold medal at the 2026 Olympics in February.

"I mean, I love winning," said Knight. "There's no mistake about that. It's the elusive Walter Cup for me personally. I would love to win one of those. I want to establish a successful foundation that is going to be pay dividends, hopefully right off the bat, but I know what having a pro team does to a community, so having that kind of impact on the ice and off the ice is really special to me."

Knight played at Little Caesars Arena as part of the PWHL Takeover Tour when she was with the Boston Fleet in 2024.

"I thought Detroit was going to get a team immediately after we played here that first Takeover Tour game," said Knight. "It's almost full circle for me in a way, personally. You know, whenever we were talking about what a league would be like, to see what it's become to have a team here in Detroit, Hockeytown, it's so special, and considering the youth development piece, obviously I'm biased with USA Hockey but a lot of great, American born player from Michigan, so to be able to have a women's team here is tremendous," said Knight. "I'm really looking forward to seeing how that evolves."

Knight will be coached by another trailblazer in women's hockey, Manon Rheaume, who made history as the first woman to sign a professional hockey contract and play in an NHL preseason game.

"I wouldn't be here unless Manon had her vision," said Knight. "I ended that call and immediately went to Britt and said, 'This vision is incredible. I want to be a part of this.' That's what I mean, it's really about the people that you surround yourself with. That's what is great about team sports, it really takes a whole community to be able to find success at the end of the journey, and I know that she is going to put our team and our players in the best position to find that."

An official name for Detroit's PWHL team has not yet been announced. The PWHL season is expected to begin sometime in the Fall.