Police seeking tips from public on purse theft in Taylor

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Police in Taylor, Michigan, are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a purse theft. 

The larceny happened about 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at a retail store on Pelham Road in Taylor, officers said.   

purse-snatcher-photo.jpg
Police in Taylor, Michigan, are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a purse theft.  Taylor Police Department

The suspect was described as a woman with brown hair and wearing dark clothing, who left the area in a pickup truck. 

Police ask that anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation contact the Taylor Police Department's Detective Bureau at 734-287-6611 and mention case #26-5526. 

