Police seeking tips from public on purse theft in Taylor

Police in Taylor, Michigan, are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a purse theft.

The larceny happened about 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at a retail store on Pelham Road in Taylor, officers said.

The suspect was described as a woman with brown hair and wearing dark clothing, who left the area in a pickup truck.

Police ask that anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation contact the Taylor Police Department's Detective Bureau at 734-287-6611 and mention case #26-5526.