Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families

(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.

Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations.

Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica

Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison Heights

Turkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis. No purchase is necessary.

Puff Cannabis founder Justin Elias says Thanksgiving is an important holiday and this year he wanted to help out less fortunate families to make sure they have a good Thanksgiving.

"Thanksgiving is the time for all families to come together, to celebrate and be thankful for what they have, but to also think about others who are less fortunate. That is why I decided on behalf of the Puff Cannabis company we would give away over 1700 turkeys in the communities where we are located," says Elias.

Puff Cannabis, which was founded in Madison Heights in 2019, plans to open three more locations later this year and another five to 10 in 2023.