Video shows prowling suspect taken into custody after police search Berkley neighborhood

One person was arrested after police in Berkley, Michigan, searched a neighborhood for a prowler suspect.

The call came in about 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, reporting someone acting in a suspicious manner around houses and vehicles in the area of Wiltshire Road, west of Woodward Avenue, according to the report from Berkley Public Safety Department.

Officers arrived in the area less than two minutes after the call and began searching the area. The search team included Berkley's K-9 Bear and his partner.

One officer saw a person run between houses, and the K-9 team started its pursuit. The individual was found behind a business building on Woodward Avenue and taken into custody. Police shared video of the K-9 team working on the call.

In the meantime, the public safety officers were able to locate some suspected stolen property in the area.

The individual was arrested, but has not yet been arraigned, the report said.

Royal Oak Police Department also assisted on the call.