Protest against ICE in Rochester Hills highlights conflicting views over enforcement

Protests are still breaking out across the country after a Minneapolis woman was shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent. CBS News Detroit spoke with people with differing perspectives on the issue on Sunday.

The dozens of signs waving in the cold winter air all expressed different concerns as people protested near Livernois Road and Walton Boulevard in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Monica Kloc, who organizes protests for Stand Up Fight Back for Southeast Michigan, said protests don't typically happen during the winter.

She said it was crucial to have a presence this weekend, especially in Rochester Hills.

"I think it's important to protest in smaller cities because there are people who can't always make it to the bigger cities, and our voices are just as important," said Kloc.

Not everyone in the area sees the purpose.

"I think it's silly. I think it's not right to promote breaking the law," said one person in Rochester Hills. "ICE, you don't have to like it, but they are doing their job."

While the focus of Sunday's protest was on ICE, protestor Janelle Chuckran says she came out to also fight for women's rights.

"What we need for right now is to have more people see and understand that this is not just about immigration. This is about freedom and the freedom from tyranny," said Chuckran.

"I feel like a lot of people just needed to get their voice out there today. It doesn't matter what side of the fence you're on, on any of the issues," said one person not protesting. "At first, to be honest, I thought they were protesting ice because it's winter here and I was thinking they should be protesting snow, too, but clearly they have their opinion and I have mine."