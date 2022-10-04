Produce sold in Metro Detroit may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste

(CBS DETROIT) - A warning for any consumers who may have recently bought produce from some stores in Metro Detroit -- produce could be contaminated with human waste.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development advises people not to eat Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, Michigan, because it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste.

During a produce safety inspection, staff at MDARD saw that Kuntry Gardens was using raw human waste on the fields where produce was grown and the same items were then shipped to several stores across the state.

The product may have been further distributed or sold at additional locations, but is known to have been sold at the following locations in Metro Detroit:

• Busch's Fresh Food Market stores located in Ann Arbor, Brighton, Canton, Clinton, Dexter, Farmington Hills, Livonia, Novi, Pinckney, Plymouth-Northville, Rochester Hills, Saline, South Lyon, Tecumseh, and West Bloomfield

• Simply Fresh Market, 7300 Grand River Road, Brighton

• White Lotus, 7217 W Liberty Road, Ann Arbor

• Argus Farm Stop, 325 W Liberty St., Ann Arbor

• Agricole Farm Stop, 118 N Main St., Chelsea

• Pure Pastures, 1192 Ann Arbor Road, Plymouth

• Ypsi Coop, 312 North River St., Ypsilanti

• Greener Pastures Market, 21202 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon

• Holiday Market, 520 S Lilley Road, Canton

No illnesses have been reported to date but if you experience symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, jaundice (yellowing of the skin), fever, abdominal cramps, loss of appetite, weakness, headache, or other symptoms of foodborne illness, you're urged to seek medical advice.