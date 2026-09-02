3 sentenced to prison after stray bullet killed 6-year-old Detroit boy

Three Detroit residents each will serve decades in prison after a stray bullet killed a 6-year-old boy who was playing inside a home.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. July 27 near a home in the 17400 block of Anglin Street. The Detroit Police Department got an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, that a weapon was fired in the area and officers were en route when a 911 caller reported a child was struck by a bullet.

Police then found Rylee Love in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to his head. Medics took him to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Friends and community members later met for an emotional vigil gathering, mourning the loss of an innocent child to gun violence.

Friends, loved ones and community members met for an emotional vigil after the shooting death in July 2025 of 6-year-old Rylee Love. CBS Detroit

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy filed charges on Aug. 23, 2025, against Demontrel Benard Wilson, Deonate Cornealous Cherry and Terrance Jaland Blue, all of Detroit, in connection with the fatal shooting.

Prosecutors say the three opened fire with handguns multiple times from a vehicle into a group of people who were standing near the intersection of Anglin Street and Stender Avenue. Stray bullets from that gunfire landed in the home where the child was playing. The Detroit Police Department investigation led to the arrest of the suspects on Aug. 20, 2025.

Each was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder, conspiracy to discharge firearms from a vehicle causing death, and discharging firearms from a vehicle causing death. Wilson and Blue were also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

During the subsequent court proceedings, Cherry pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a plea agreement on the sentencing. Wilson was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Blue was found guilty by a jury as charged on all counts.

On Wednesday, all three were sentenced in Wayne County Third Circuit Court.

Cherry was sentenced to a term of 20 to 40 years, according to the plea agreement terms, the prosecutor's office said.

Wilson was sentenced to 39 to 70 years on the second-degree murder charge and 30 months to 7 ½ years on the firearms charge.

Blue was sentenced to life without parole for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He also received 29 ½ years to 70 years on the motor vehicle firearms charges and 47 months to 7 ½ years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

"Rylee Love was the ultimate innocent victim. The alleged actions of these defendants directly caused his senseless death," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "I have said many times that bullets have no eyes or sense of direction. The bullets in this case struck a child playing in his house and he will not see another day."

The above video originally aired on July 28, 2025.