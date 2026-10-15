Vice President JD Vance appeals to voters in Monroe ahead of midterm election

With less than three weeks until Election Day, Republicans filled a Monroe, Michigan, rally on Thursday to convince voters to vote red up and down the ticket, with Vice President JD Vance as their headliner.

Vance closed out a long lineup of Republican candidates and party leaders and spent much of his speech making the case for U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers, framing the race as part of a much bigger political fight.

"Between politicians obsessed with foreign causes and leaders who remember that their first duty is to fight for the people right here at home. I hate to say that Michigan has become ground zero in that battle," said Vance.

Vance repeatedly criticized Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed while arguing that Rogers would focus more on issues affecting Michigan families.

In the crowd was Monroe native Ally Pipis, who says she's leaning Republican but hasn't made up her mind.

"Traditionally, I've always been a very independent voter. I've actually voted Democrat in the past, but in the past couple years, I just feel that, you know, I'm still a little bit undecided today," said Pipis.

For voters still weighing their options, Vance tied his pitch for Rogers to some of the issues hitting closest to home.

"He (Rogers) cares about lower costs. He cares about lower taxes. He cares about bringing good jobs into the state of Michigan. And of course, he cares about our young people being able to afford a home in the community that made them who they are," said Vance.

The rally ended with Vance making clear that Republicans see Michigan as a place where they can shape the national midterm fight.