Pregnant woman injured in Bloomfield Township crash, her premature baby later died

A pregnant woman was among those seriously injured, and her prematurely born infant has since died, as a result of a traffic crash Saturday in Oakland County, Michigan.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating the crash and asking for the public's help with information.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 1:30 p.m. Saturday near the IHOP restaurant on South Telegraph Road. A white Honda Accord was eastbound from a median turn-around when it was broadsided by a northbound black Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said. Witnesses told police that the driver of the Grand Cherokee ran the red traffic signal at the median crossing.

Three people were in the Accord, including a passenger who was 23 weeks pregnant. She was extricated from the car and had an emergency delivery that afternoon. The infant died Sunday, the day after the crash.

A child who was in a child car seat in the Accord was secured in a car seat and had minor injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles were also injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The South Oakland County Crash Investigation Team is assisting with the investigation.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the incident contact the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.