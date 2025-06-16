Watch CBS News
Pratt Industries reports 53 workers to be laid off from its Livonia site

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Pratt Industries has announced that 53 manufacturing employees will be permanently laid off, effective Aug. 10, from its site in Livonia, Michigan. 

Details of the layoffs at the Capitol Street facility were related in a WARN Act notice filed Friday with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. 

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as the WARN Act, requires companies going through mass layoffs and/or site closures to issue advance public notice to the state's labor department, should that step meet certain requirements for the size of the company or the number of people involved. 

The reason cited in the notice is reduced business/work, and specifically, "Ford has decided to end the relationship with the company." 

CBS News Detroit has reached out to Ford Motor Company for a statement. 

