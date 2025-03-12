Watch CBS News
Powerball $250,000 prize forfeited as Michigan winner failed to make a claim

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A $250,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan expired with no winner claiming it – so the money has been designated for the state's School Aid Fund. 

The Michigan Lottery made that announcement Tuesday, after the claim time officially passed. 

The ticket was purchased in 2024 at the Kroger store at 4099 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Hills, lottery officials said. Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. Part of the Michigan Lottery proceeds normally do go to the state School Aid Fund, with those contributions totaling more than $1 billion during fiscal year 2024 
  
 "While we want all players to claim the prizes they've won, providing an extra $250,000 to the School Aid Fund today is a big win for public education in Michigan," said Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli.  

The record for an unclaimed lottery prize in Michigan was set in 1998 when a $34 million prize went unclaimed. That ticket for the Michigan Lotto game was purchased in East Lansing. 

