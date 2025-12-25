Powerball player in Michigan wins $1 million runner-up lottery prize

A Powerball lottery player in Southeast Michigan is $1 million richer after having won a runner-up prize in Wednesday's drawing.

The Powerball is a multistate lottery game where the jackpot grows until it is won, and then resets. One ticket sold in Arkansas won Wednesday's jackpot of matching all five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number, lottery officials said. That jackpot had reached $1.817 billion, said to be the second-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.

There also were eight winners across the country in Wednesday's Powerball drawing whose ticket numbers matched all five white balls. This results in an automatic $1 million prize, the second-highest prize in the Powerball game.

One of those $1 million winning tickets was sold at the Kroger supermarket at 10059 East Highland Road in Howell, the Michigan Lottery said.

The odds of matching all five white balls with the Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338, the Michigan Lottery said.

The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 11,688,054.

Powerball is sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Tickets cost $2 each, with drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.