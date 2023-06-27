Power struggle escalating between Detroit Police Department and Board of Police Commissioners

(CBS DETROIT) - A power struggle is happening between the Detroit Police Department and the Board responsible for supervising it.

The Board of Police Commissioners chairman is now accusing the department of withholding reports, however, Police Chief James White insists that the Board wants information that falls outside of its authority.

District 7 Police Commissioner and retired Detroit Police Lieutenant Ricardo Moore joins CBS News Detroit to discuss the conflict, that he says has been going on for months.

Moore says the Board's job is checks and balances with the police department. The department gives the Board information, but Moore says they are not given the raw data and other resources needed to verify the information.

Regarding whether or not this is an issue of miscommunication between the two, Moore says that it's more so an issue of power, as the police department is used to doing things in its own way, and now that the Board of Police Commissioners is more robust and doing their checks and balances, he says the police department doesn't want the board to do a deep-dive into them.

For more on what kind of information the Board is seeking and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's role in this conflict, watch the full interview in the video above.