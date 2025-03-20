Watch CBS News
Local News

Power outage affects nearly 1,000 customers in Port Huron

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A cold afternoon. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/20/2025
A cold afternoon. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/20/2025 03:15

A power outage early Thursday in Port Huron, Michigan, is affecting nearly 1,000 customers, according to DTE Energy reports. 

The power outage, which happened about 4:50 a.m., is the result of wind damage. 

The affected area is just north of the Blue Water Bridge. Restoration is expected by early afternoon. 

Garfield Elementary School is closed Thursday as a result of the power outage, the Port Huron School district reported. All other district buildings are open for the day. 

For power outage updates, check the DTE Energy Outage map.

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.