Power outage affects nearly 1,000 customers in Port Huron

A power outage early Thursday in Port Huron, Michigan, is affecting nearly 1,000 customers, according to DTE Energy reports.

The power outage, which happened about 4:50 a.m., is the result of wind damage.

The affected area is just north of the Blue Water Bridge. Restoration is expected by early afternoon.

Garfield Elementary School is closed Thursday as a result of the power outage, the Port Huron School district reported. All other district buildings are open for the day.

For power outage updates, check the DTE Energy Outage map.