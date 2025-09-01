Potter Park Zoo's black rhino Doppsee has died after a month of medical attention

A female rhino who was a favorite among visitors at Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan, has died, the zoo officials reported.

The rhino, Doppsee, had experienced what zoo officials called "a sudden decline in her health" about a month ago. The animal received immediate and around-the-clock care from the veterinarians and staff led by Dr Ronan Eustace, Potter Park's Director of Animal Health.

Although she showed some improvement after treatment for a gastrointestinal obstruction, her condition deteriorated again. A second obstruction was found.

Despite the efforts to assist the animal, her condition did not improve. The decision was made to euthanize her and the animal died Thursday. Black rhinos are considered a critically endangered species, and efforts were made over the years to breed Doppsee.

"This decision was only made after the veterinary and animal care teams agreed that further treatment was not feasible or possible and Doppsee's quality of life was such that euthanasia was the only humane option remaining. She passed away surrounded by those who love and care for her," the announcement said.

There will be further testing, which will take weeks to complete, for a more detailed evaluation of the medical circumstances.

"Doppsee was an incredible ambassador and meant the world to our team and our community," the zoo's announcement said. "In addition to the tremendous amount of information she provided to benefit her species through multiple research studies, her interaction with zoo guests young and old was an inspiration to all. Her sweet disposition and love for attention touched so many hearts and inspired many to care about the future of black rhinos in the wild."