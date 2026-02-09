Expected warmer temperatures means potholes in Southeast Michigan, officials say

Just when you thought Michigan roads couldn't get any worse, there is a high chance they will on Tuesday.

Road commissions say a temperature rise is the key ingredient to potholes, which could pose a danger on the road.

"About a week ago, I ran into a pothole, and it felt like my rim was going to come off," said one driver in Southfield.

It's no secret Michigan's roads are among the worst in the nation, but why?

"The answer is Michigan has not funded its roads for 50 years," said Craig Bryson with the Road Commission for Oakland County.

Bryson says the state started investing in roads in 2015. Since then, Oakland County has repaired 700 miles of roadways, with many to receive repairs this year.

"We do have a list of about 60 million worth in projects that we are going to be doing this construction season, which included full road reconstructions to resurfacing," said Bryson.

Bryson says when temperatures fluctuate during the winter or when the season changes to spring, potholes can form as quickly as one hour. While crews are aware of roads in bad condition, they can't get to all of them.

"We have been out there sometimes three or four times a week, sections of Big Beaver (Road), sections of Rochester Road, and Rochester Hills," said Bryson.

During the winter, crews use a substance called cold patch, which doesn't last as long as the asphalt used during road construction season, which begins in April.

Bryson says roads on deck for repairs include sections of 12 Mile Road in Farmington and Novi.