Postal workers rally in Detroit amid contract talks, demanding better pay and job security

(CBS DETROIT) – Postal workers rolled into the Motor City this week to energize, mobilize and organize as the American Postal Workers Union negotiates its latest contract with the United States Postal Service.

"Nothing is given. You've got to earn it at the table, and you gotta fight for it," Raymond Bell, an APWU member visiting from Boston, said.

Members want better pay, job security and an end to a wage-tier system that they believe will attract and retain more postal workers.

"Some things I wonder why we fight so hard to be treated with dignity and respect and get some job security. You know, we're not millionaires. We're just trying to work and get some decent benefits for our families. That's the bottom line here," said Albert Ramos, an APWU member visiting from Puerto Rico.

In recent months, the postal system has faced criticism for delays.

Union leaders blame mismanagement, worker shortages and a consolidation of mail facilities for those delays.

"Packages are growing, and in that process, there is probably some needed change in the network. The way it's being implemented is chaotic, incompetent, and that's a lot of what's causing the problems with the mail delays in the country," said Mark Dimondstein, President of the American Postal Workers Union.

A report by the postal service's Office of Inspector General showed high turnover among new postal workers, mainly due to a lack of respect and excessive hours.

"We have a very hostile work environment. We have supervisors who don't abide by the contract, so the rules of engagement are we file a grievance when we think something is wrong," Bell said.

To excite this fight, UAW President Shawn Fain addressed APWU members on Tuesday at Huntington Place. Fain got his members a historic deal after leading them on a 46-day strike.

"We gotta go ahead and protest, and we got to fight for basic needs sometimes that we shouldn't even be fighting for, but that's what we do, and that's what we're gonna do until we win. We're gonna keep on doing it," Ramos said.

Talks at the bargaining table began on June 25. Their current contract ends Sept. 20, and because of federal law, postal workers cannot strike. Workers hope they can reach an agreement to avoid going into arbitration.