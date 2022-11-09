Watch CBS News
Travel

Portion of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge beam setting

By Olivia Esparza

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) -  Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews will be setting steel bridge beams on the Grand River overpass about I-94 this weekend, if the weather cooperates. 

Crews will be closing down westbound I-94 from I-75 to I-96 starting 9 p.m. on Friday. The freeway is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. The works was scheduled to begin last weekend, but high winds caused MDOT to postpone the project. 

MDOT says westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.  

The new Grand River overpass will replace the original structure that was built in 1952. 

MDOT says this bridge is a $14.6 million project and it's scheduled to be completed in spring 2023. 

First published on November 9, 2022 / 2:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.