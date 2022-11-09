Portion of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge beam setting

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews will be setting steel bridge beams on the Grand River overpass about I-94 this weekend, if the weather cooperates.

Crews will be closing down westbound I-94 from I-75 to I-96 starting 9 p.m. on Friday. The freeway is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. The works was scheduled to begin last weekend, but high winds caused MDOT to postpone the project.

MDOT says westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.

The new Grand River overpass will replace the original structure that was built in 1952.

MDOT says this bridge is a $14.6 million project and it's scheduled to be completed in spring 2023.