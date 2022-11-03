Portion of I-94 to close in Detroit this weekend for bridge work

(CBS DETROIT) - A portion of I-94 will be closed this weekend as crews will be setting bridge beams on the Grand River Avenue overpass.

The new Grand River Overpass is replacing the original structure that was built in 1952.

According to MDOT officials, the work on this bridge is a $14.6 million project and is scheduled to be complete in spring 2023.

This work will require the closure of westbound I-94 from I-75 to I-96.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, and is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.

MDOT officials say westbound I-94 will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.