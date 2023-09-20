Watch CBS News
Local News

Portion of Cherry Hill Road will be closed in Dearborn for two weeks

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 20, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 20, 2023 02:54

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - City officials are alerting residents that a portion of Cherry Hill Road will be closed over the next two weeks for construction work.

Cherry Hill Road will be closed between Cherry Hill Court and S. Military St. 

The closure started on Monday, Sept. 18, and will last two weeks. 

Crews will complete a sewer and storm line installation. 

A section of the concrete pavement will also be replaced during this closure. 

First published on September 20, 2023 / 10:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.