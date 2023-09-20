Portion of Cherry Hill Road will be closed in Dearborn for two weeks

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 20, 2023

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - City officials are alerting residents that a portion of Cherry Hill Road will be closed over the next two weeks for construction work.

Cherry Hill Road will be closed between Cherry Hill Court and S. Military St.

The closure started on Monday, Sept. 18, and will last two weeks.

Crews will complete a sewer and storm line installation.

A section of the concrete pavement will also be replaced during this closure.