2 charged after drug seizures during 2 traffic stops, search at home in Port Huron Township

Two people are facing charges after two separate traffic stops and a search at a home in Port Huron Township, Michigan, resulted in law enforcement seizing heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and ketamine, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday.

The county's Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday in the area of the Interstate 94 connector and 32nd Street. According to the sheriff's office, the motorist, a 59-year-old Detroit resident, was driving without a license.

Law enforcement while searching the vehicle found 32 grams of cocaine, eight grams of heroin and a "large quantity" of money, the sheriff's office said. Online court records show the Detroit resident is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of using a computer to commit a crime, maintaining a drug house and operating a vehicle with a suspended, revoked or denied license.

On Wednesday around 6 p.m., the task force executed a search warrant at a property on the 1400 block of 27th Street and subsequently conducted a traffic stop on the resident of the home, a 45-year-old individual, according to the sheriff's office.

During the search of the residence and traffic stop, officials found 144 grams of methamphetamine, an unknown quantity of ketamine and prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale and a shotgun, the sheriff's office said.

According to court records, the Port Huron Township resident is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.