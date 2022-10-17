Pork products sold in Michigan recalled due to possible foreign matter

(CBS DETROIT) - More than 4,000 pounds of pork products sold across the Midwest have been recalled.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said AdvancePierre Foods Inc., based in Oklahoma, has recalled 4,137 pounds of pork loin steak fritter. According to a press release, the meat may be contaminated with hard pieces of plastic.

The frozen, raw, cubed pork loin steak fritter was produced on June 16, 2022. The item was shipped to distributors in Michigan and other Midwest states including Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and Virginia. The USDA said the product was also distributed to restaurants and other food service operations.

USDA

According to the press release, the problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it received two complaints from restaurant staff reporting they found hard pieces of plastic in the product. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The USDA said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consumption of these products. They said anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline or 888-674-6854.