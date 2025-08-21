Pony rescued in Howell, Michigan, to be returned to owner despite advocacy group's concerns

A pony was rescued earlier this year in Clinton County, Michigan, after reports of neglect. However, the group that took in the pony says it was ordered by a judge to return the animal to its owner despite the group's concerns.

In February 2025, Horses' Haven in Howell was called to a property and found two horses in dangerous condition — a gray horse that couldn't stand and was nearly frozen to the ground, and RC, which was on the brink of starvation.

Kristine Dvonch, the executive director of Horses Haven, said her team and a veterinarian did all they could for the other horse, but it had died. The group has cared for RC since his rescue.

"He (RC) is a geriatric pony; he doesn't have any teeth to speak of in there," said Dvonch. "He does get his cubed or pellet meals four times a day, he does get soaked grain three times a day on top of to try to get him some additional calories."

Horses' Haven deals with surrenders through animal control often; however, in RC's case, the group says he is set to be returned to the owner under a plea deal.

"We have never had animals pulled from an abusive situation and returned to their owners. It is almost unthinkable to imagine RC being returned to the place that we pulled him from," Dvonch said.

In a statement on Thursday, the Clinton County Prosecutor's Office said in part, "His (RC's) owner has shown that he wants what is best for RC and will be paying the cost of the special care under Animal Control's oversight. In the event Animal Control observes that the owners cannot provide RC with adequate care, Animal Control and this office will take appropriate next steps."

But Dvonch said she wants to see more change.

"My hope is by sharing RC's story with the public that we can make changes on a legislative level and a county level to not allow horses that are clearly and within the law neglected and abused be returned to their owner," she said.