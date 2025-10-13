Pontiac woman charged with 10 felonies in real estate fraud case

A Pontiac woman is facing 10 felony charges in connection with an alleged real estate fraud, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Since 2024, Oakland County prosecutors accuse Amanda Escalante-Lopez, 28, of allegedly making various agreements for land contracts and titles for homes in the Pontiac area that she did not own. Prosecutors said the alleged victims did not receive access, titles or keys to the homes that they agreed to put down payments on.

Escalante-Lopez is charged with three counts of false pretenses ($20,000-$50,000), three counts of false pretenses ($1,000-$20,000), one count of larceny by conversion ($20,000 or more), and three counts of larceny by conversion ($1,000-$20,000).

"For many, home ownership is the ultimate financial goal after years of hard work," said Oakland County Prosecutor McDonald. "These allegations are about more than the theft of money. It is about robbing victims of the security and dignity that comes from purchasing a home of their own."