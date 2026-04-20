Pontiac teachers protest over contract ahead of school board meeting

Pontiac School District teachers say it's been 300 days, and they still don't have a contract.

Teachers arranged a protest before Monday's school board meeting and voiced their concerns during public comment. Some say they feel disrespected by the people who determine their livelihoods, as they say it gets harder and harder to do their jobs.

At the beginning of the meeting, Superintendent Kimberly Leverette went against meeting rules and told the crowd that she understands and hears their concerns.

"This is pertinent matter, and that it's limited on what we can share publicly," said Leverette.

Leverette also issued the following statement.

"It is the policy of the District not to comment on ongoing labor negotiations and pending litigation. Nevertheless, the District remains committed to working collaboratively with the PEA to reach a fair and equitable agreement. To this end, the District has negotiated tirelessly with PEA leadership and reached tentative agreements on several important issues. "These negotiations have been complicated by ongoing fiscal uncertainty affecting K-12 education. This includes state and federal government shutdowns and the potential impact of the State of Michigan's education budget on the District. The District is confident that by working together, the parties can reach an agreement that supports employees while ensuring it has the resources necessary to serve our students and families. "Our focus — now and always — is doing what is best for children."

However, Pontiac Education Association President Candice Ridley, who represents the teachers, says that's an excuse.

"That's been resolved, they have gotten their money from the government, from the state and the federal. Where is it?" said Ridley.

Teachers tell CBS News Detroit they have been working without an updated contract for almost 300 days. They say they are pushing for wages that cover the cost of living, even as some teachers work more than one job to make ends meet.

While some teachers, like Scott Rutherford, say the contract they want will ensure students get the education they deserve.

"In the last couple of years, I have had class sizes at times of over 50 students," said Rutherford. "It's obviously hard to hold the attention span of that many students with most of our classes being bilingual, which I think is one of our strengths."

Board members also addressed the crowd at the meeting. Many said the board is not present during contract negotiations, while meeting attendees say they were invited.

The next contract negotiation is set for Friday, April 24.