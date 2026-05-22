Pontiac teachers get new contract with average 9.66% pay raise in first year

The Pontiac School District teachers have agreed to a contract that results in an average of 9.66% pay raise this year for its members.

This announcement comes nearly a year after the previous contract expired.

The school district said the board members unanimously ratified a tentative agreement with the Pontiac Education Association during Thursday's meeting, with a 5-0 vote. The new four-year contract is for the 2025-26 academic year through the 2028-29 academic year.

"The agreement provides the District's teachers with competitive pay and long-term stability, designed to attract and retain the best teaching talent in the region while keeping the District on strong financial footing, so it can continue investing in programs, classrooms, and students," the school board said.

The circumstances of working without a contract this school year prompted a formal protest and public comments at the April 20 school board meeting.

"Make no mistake - we had to fight for every single line in this contract," the Pontiac Education Association said. "We finally get a fair payscale that is competitive in Oakland County, an average of 9.66% pay raise this year, and an average of 3.87% each of the three years after that."

Other contract specifics detailed by the union include class size limits at the secondary level, three more days off per school year and more recess time for the elementary students.

"This contract agreement happened because of the hard work, ideas, and passion from our teachers and community members. Thank you to everyone who spoke up for us this past year- let's make the Pontiac School District a world-class educational experience together," the union said.

The above video originally aired on April 20, 2026.