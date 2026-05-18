Pontiac school board approves consolidation plan that would close 3 schools

Frustrations boiled over at Monday night's school board meeting in Pontiac as a consolidation plan to eventually close Owen, Kennedy, and Alcott elementary schools in the next few years passed.

The Pontiac School District board passed the measure before hearing public comment.

According to the district, the plan included closing Owen and Kennedy schools at the end of the current school year. Additionally, the district would consolidate all fifth graders to Pontiac Middle School, turning it into a grade 5-8 school. Owen students would relocate to Alcott Elementary and Kennedy School programming would relocate to Pontiac High School.

Faculty and staff from Owen will be split between Alcott Elementary and Pontiac Middle.

These new changes would be implemented beginning the 2026-2027 school year.

However, many people at the meeting say families didn't have enough say and weren't given enough time to help their kids transition into new schools.

"Placing fifth graders in a building with eighth graders where there are no playgrounds, these are elementary children, they need playgrounds, they need recess. Housing Kennedy's center-based program at the high school was not developed with the community; it was announced to the community," said Candice Ridley, president of the Pontiac Education Association.

Laura Marie, a Pontiac School District mom, said, "And now we're at a point where we don't even have a say, so if you want a counteroffer, we can't even give it to you. Where was the live session with live q and a, where was the postings on Facebook, where were the direct mailers?"

Many students will start in new schools next fall because of declining enrollment, aging infrastructure and rising operational costs.

"So all of these concerns are being taken into consideration, this administration has done their due diligence, and I appreciate whether we are 100% sold on the decisions or not on the decisions they make, I appreciate them being proactive," said Pontiac school board President Anisha Hannah.

Pontiac Mayor Mike McGuinness says that the plan will now enable the city to redirect more funds towards both students and staff.

"Our vision is that we can make the most of our resources to advance recreation and youth enrichment," McGuinness said.

Pontiac teachers also expressed frustration at Monday night's meeting, as the school board once again tabled discussion of a new contract for the district's teachers.