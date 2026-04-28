Downtown Pontiac revitalization project reaches new milestones

The transformation of downtown Pontiac continues.

On Tuesday, state, county, and local leaders gathered to highlight the progress made involving the Pontiac Revitalization Project.

CBS Detroit

They discussed two new milestones that build on the city's future, including the site of the former Phoenix Center that was demolished in 2025. Soon, there will be two new parking decks to support the growth of downtown.

"We're standing in the place where the Phoenix Center used to be, but now it's a bright, sunny street wide open, and in a year and a half, you are not going to recognize this place," said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter.

Development of the Judson building, located at 31 E. Judson Street, is also moving ahead. The former General Motors truck and bus plant has stood vacant for nearly 30 years, but will house approximately 700 county employees once finished in 2027.

"It is Oakland County after many decades returning to the downtown, the heart of the county seat. This is a big deal that we're not just living with the ghosts of our economic past, but we're also stepping forward boldly into something new, brighter and more dynamic," said Pontiac Mayor Mike McGuinness.

CBS Detroit

Leaders applauded on Tuesday as an exterior glass panel was placed on the building, symbolizing the progress and commitment to Pontiac's future.

"Us being a very vibrant city center right here in the county seat," McGuinness stated.

These are major developments that stand near Saginaw Street and Orchard Lake Road, which will become a future intersection that will serve as a crossroads to downtown.

"We're a major transportation route for a lot of people that are going through and to Pontiac and around Oakland County, and we're grateful that it's all happening, and we are at the crossroads," said McGuinness. "This is just one of many projects that are underway right now, and as mayor, I want more. I want more growth, more progress, so that we can keep building on these wins and then get more long-lasting results."

CBS Detroit

In the months ahead, residents and visitors can expect to see continued visible progress, including:



﻿﻿Expansion of construction activity on the Judson building, including interior renovations and structural additions.

﻿﻿The start of vertical construction on the south parking deck by Brinker in August 2026.

﻿﻿Continued site work and preparation for the north parking deck, ongoing road reconstruction and infrastructure improvements to reconnect Saginaw Street and enhance Orchard Lake Road and surrounding corridors.

The $174.5 million Pontiac Revitalization Project was approved by the Oakland County Board of Commissioners in 2025, including $50 million in support from the State of Michigan. It's a project leaders say represents a long-term commitment to Pontiac's resurgence after decades of disinvestment.