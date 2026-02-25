Pontiac residents return to apartment complex after water main break leads to evacuation

Roughly 360 residents at an apartment building in Pontiac, Michigan, are returning home less than 24 hours after a water main break on Tuesday night forced them to evacuate.

The city says cold temperatures were the cause of the break at Carriage Place Apartments.

The Pontiac Housing Commission says the water main break also came with a heating system failure. Residents couldn't stay there overnight because the water, heat and electricity had to be shut off for safety concerns. It was a big challenge for Jackie Williams, who lives on an upper floor and cannot walk.

"I had to crawl down the stairs to get to the bottom because I couldn't take no elevator because they turned it off. So if it's an emergency and the elevators don't work, I'm hit. I have to crawl," said Williams.

Pontiac Mayor Mike McGuinness said first responders prioritized helping older residents and people with mobility challenges get out. The church next door provided immediate shelter before the city moved residents to hotel rooms.

"Because so many people stepped up and helped, we were able to provide some quick solutions to some really unfortunate surprises," said McGuinness.

One resident said she was in the dark about what was going on.

"Got here yesterday around 7 pm, and when I say everything was pitch black, it was pitch black. I didn't know anything. All they said was go over to the church," said Kira Searcy.

Searcy said it didn't come as a surprise either.

"They got all this money to fix the building, and they didn't fix nothing. We're staying in low-income, they treat us like low-income. They're going to want their rent on the first," she said.

When asked what the city is doing to prevent something like this from happening again, McGuinness said, "Well, we at the city make sure we proactively inspect and ensure the safety and wellbeing of all of our buildings. So, we're going to keep trying to make sure everyone is safe, everyone is warm, and everyone has a roof over their head that they can rely on."

State Rep. Brenda Carter also posted that she's told the Michigan State Housing Development Authority about the water main break, so the department can follow up at the state level.

The Pontiac Housing Commission issued the following statement to CBS News Detroit: