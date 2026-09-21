Pontiac resident reacts to recent string of gun violence: "Enough is enough"

One man is dead, and another person is wounded and in custody after a domestic-related shooting in Pontiac this past weekend.

"To get to this point where there's violence, on violence, on violence ... I'm really tired of it," said Pontiac resident Fiona Ingram.

Born and raised in Pontiac, Ingram says she's fed up with gun violence in her city.

"It's like every time you turn on the TV, there's something going on in Detroit or Pontiac, and it's just enough is enough. Like really. It's not a good look for us," Ingram said.

The latest incident occurred on Sept. 19, when a deadly shooting took place on Pontiac's west side.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office responded to the 50 block of Monroe Street involving a domestic disturbance.

Once on scene, authorities discovered a deceased 39-year-old Mount Clemens Township man who was shot multiple times.

Deputies also located a 31-year-old St. Clair Shores man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was arrested and taken to a local hospital, where he remained under watch by law enforcement.

Officials say several children were present during the incident but were not physically injured.

Investigators believe there was a confrontation between the man who died, his estranged wife, and the man taken into custody.

Ingram tells CBS News Detroit that she's shocked this happened so close to home in a neighborhood she says is typically quiet.

"Yes, it makes me uneasy. That's only a block over. I mean, we have to do something," Ingram said.

This shooting is one of at least three shootings in Pontiac over the past week. While none are connected, Pontiac Mayor Mike McGuinness says prevention remains top of mind for city leaders.

"We've got a lot of work to do, and it can't be a quick fix," McGuinness said.

To address gun violence, McGuinness says the city council is considering a gun violence prevention task force, which will be voted on at Tuesday's city council meeting.

"To have strange and upsetting events in more than one instance that involve a gun and involve violence, it drives home how necessary it is," McGuinness said. "It's about how do we bring people together, work together and stay in communication across all those different agencies."

The shooting remains under investigation. It's unclear if any charges may be filed against the man in custody.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said an arraignment could take place on Tuesday.

Stay with CBS News Detroit for updates on this developing story.