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Man shot and killed after domestic disturbance in Pontiac; second man in custody, sheriff says

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Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A man was shot and killed, and a second man was wounded and is in custody after a domestic-related confrontation Saturday night in Pontiac, the sheriff said. 

Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home on the 50 block of Monroe Street around 7:15 p.m. Saturday for a reported "domestic disturbance." Authorities say gunshots were heard in the background during a 911 call. 

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a 39-year-old Mount Clemens man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A second man, a 31-year-old from St. Clair Shores, was found with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken into custody and brought to a local hospital, where he remains. 

Investigators say they believe the shooting occurred after a domestic confrontation between the 39-year-old man, his estranged wife and the 31-year-old man. Several children were present during the incident, but no children were injured, authorities said. 

The 31-year-old will be taken to the Oakland County Jail after he is medically cleared, pending an investigation and a review by Oakland County prosecutors, the sheriff's office said. 

 Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.   

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