Man shot and killed after domestic disturbance in Pontiac; second man in custody, sheriff says

A man was shot and killed, and a second man was wounded and is in custody after a domestic-related confrontation Saturday night in Pontiac, the sheriff said.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home on the 50 block of Monroe Street around 7:15 p.m. Saturday for a reported "domestic disturbance." Authorities say gunshots were heard in the background during a 911 call.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a 39-year-old Mount Clemens man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, a 31-year-old from St. Clair Shores, was found with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken into custody and brought to a local hospital, where he remains.

Investigators say they believe the shooting occurred after a domestic confrontation between the 39-year-old man, his estranged wife and the 31-year-old man. Several children were present during the incident, but no children were injured, authorities said.

The 31-year-old will be taken to the Oakland County Jail after he is medically cleared, pending an investigation and a review by Oakland County prosecutors, the sheriff's office said.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.