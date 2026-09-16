Man gets $10M bond after shooting at youth football game at Wisner Stadium

An Auburn Hills man accused of shooting a teen and injuring a woman during a youth football game in Pontiac over the weekend has been arraigned.

Sherwood Lennard Jackson Jr., 37, was arraigned on Wednesday on one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of felony firearm, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Pontiac officials say a fight among adults at Wisner Stadium, located on the 400 block of Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, led to a 19-year-old Pontiac man being shot.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies responded to the stadium around 1 p.m. Sept. 13 and found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttock and a 27-year-old Pontiac woman who had been struck in the head with a handgun.

Witnesses identified the suspected shooter, and deputies arrested Jackson, who, according to investigators, possessed a valid concealed pistol license, and recovered a 9mm handgun that was registered in his name.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The board of directors for the nonprofit Pontiac Panthers Youth Football and Cheer said in a written statement that the shooting ended their "scheduled game-day activities" at the stadium and that it was unrelated to the event. The Panthers were scheduled to play the Orchard Lake Cardinals at the stadium on Sunday.

According to the organization, no players or families from either organization were involved or injured.

"The young athletes and their families didn't do anything to deserve this new traumatic memory and to miss out on their athletic opportunities," Pontiac Mayor Mike McGuinness said at the time of the shooting.

Jackson is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Sept. 29, with a preliminary examination to follow on Oct. 6.