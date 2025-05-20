Debris flies toward 3 Pontiac children after pickup truck strikes their apartment

Teacher accused of sex crimes involving a student and more top stories

Three children had to climb out of a window to escape after a pickup truck crashed into the front door of their apartment in Pontiac, Michigan, sending debris flying their way.

The crash happened at about 12:20 a.m. Saturday on Firelite Lane near Cherry Hill Drive.

The children — a 13-year-old girl and two 10-year-old boys — were in the living room when the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado smashed into the building, according to the report from Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

As deputies were en route to the scene, officers were told the Silverado driver was running away while carrying a dog.

The children had just gone to the apartment to pick up some personal items and were planning to return momentarily to a babysitter's home across the street at the time of the crash. Because the truck crashed through the front door and front window of the apartment, they had to break out another window and climb out that way to get out.

The three "suffered minor scrapes from flying debris," the report said, but were treated at the scene.

In the meantime, a crowd of people pointed deputies to a woman who was, by that time, being held by a security guard as the driver in the incident. That woman, a 36-year-old Pontiac resident, was taken to the hospital for a check on possible injuries.

In the meantime, the woman denied she was the driver of the vehicle.

Deputies said she was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, but was released from custody pending toxicology tests.