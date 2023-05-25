Pontiac mayor discusses Oakland County's plan to buy Ottawa Towers, demolish Phoenix Center

(CBS DETROIT) - Oakland County has announced plans to revitalize downtown Pontiac and return some county offices to the downtown area.

The county announced that it wants to purchase the Ottawa Towers, the former General Motors building and the Phoenix Center parking garage. The county plans to use the space for commercial projects and to bring in more small businesses.

The project comes with a price tag of more than $100 million, with the demolition of the Phoenix Center taking up most of that money.

Pontiac Mayor Jim Greimel joined CBS News Detroit Thursday to discuss the plan and what it means for his city.