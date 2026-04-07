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Pontiac man struck, killed, by oncoming vehicle on Woodward Avenue, deputies say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A man died after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to run across traffic lanes in Oakland County, Michigan, deputies said. 

The victim, a 59-year-old man from Pontiac, died at the scene as a result of his injuries, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.  

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of Woodward Avenue, south of South Boulevard, near Trinity Oakland Hospital in Pontiac. Deputies said the man had tried to run across Woodward Avenue, but was struck by a 2026 BMW X5 driven by a 37-year-old Waterford Township man. 

The BMW driver was not injured. 

The Pontiac man's name was withheld, pending notification of family, deputies said. 

An autopsy has been ordered and the accident remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit. 

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