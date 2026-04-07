Pontiac man struck, killed, by oncoming vehicle on Woodward Avenue, deputies say

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to run across traffic lanes in Oakland County, Michigan, deputies said.

The victim, a 59-year-old man from Pontiac, died at the scene as a result of his injuries, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of Woodward Avenue, south of South Boulevard, near Trinity Oakland Hospital in Pontiac. Deputies said the man had tried to run across Woodward Avenue, but was struck by a 2026 BMW X5 driven by a 37-year-old Waterford Township man.

The BMW driver was not injured.

The Pontiac man's name was withheld, pending notification of family, deputies said.

An autopsy has been ordered and the accident remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.