Pontiac man charged in shooting death of Warren man

A Pontiac man has been charged in the shooting death of a Warren man whose body was found in a field in a Pontiac neighborhood early this month.

Kqualin Isaac Douglas, 19, was arraigned Monday on charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana with intent and using a gun in the commission of a felony, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Douglas is being held on a $300,000 bond, deputies said.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of North Jessie Street around 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 8 after a 911 caller reported a man lying in the field next to their house, not breathing. When first responders arrived, they found a man, later identified as Cornelius Traves Murphy Jr., had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest.

Authorities accuse Douglas of shooting Murphy on Jan. 7.

Douglas turned himself in to police early Monday morning.

"I am proud of our team that began an investigation with nothing and through their diligence and professionalism were able to not only identify a suspect, but gather enough evidence that charges could be brought," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "We look forward to the justice system moving forward on this case on behalf of the victim, his family and the community."

Murphy's death marks the first murder in Pontiac in 2026. The city had five murders in 2025, according to officials.