Pontiac man arrested after deputies find child pornography in "plain view" while checking on his mom

A Pontiac man was arrested after deputies found child sexually abusive material in "plain view" in his home while performing a welfare check on his mother, authorities said.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Matthew Brockway Kliewer called authorities because his mom's breathing was irregular and she was "drifting in and out of consciousness."

When deputies were in Kliewer's home, they allege they saw printed child pornography images in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies seized the printed images as well as computers, a cellphone and gaming systems and allege they discovered thousands of images on several electronic devices.

Kliewer, 42, was arrested, and his mother was taken to a local hospital, where she later died, authorities said. Her death remains under investigation.

"I appreciate the diligence and attention to detail of our deputies who, while they were checking on the welfare of an elderly woman who sadly passed, were able to see in plain view very disturbing child sexually abusive material," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a statement. "The terrible toll this takes on children must be laid at the door of the perpetrators."

Kliewer was arraigned Thursday on six counts of possessing child sexually abusive material and given a $75,000 bond, according to the sheriff's office.

Kliewer returns to court on April 28 for a probable cause conference. A preliminary examination is scheduled for May 5.