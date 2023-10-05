Pontiac furniture bank in need of donations to help families in need

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Furniture Bank of Southeastern Michigan, a nonprofit in Pontiac, is in dire need of donations.

The organization provides furniture to families going through a tough time, including Yolanda Harrison.

Harrison is a Highland Park mom of two and a domestic violence survivor. She's currently in the process of starting over and came to the furniture bank for assistance.

"When you're coming in for help, they don't make you feel any worse than what you already feel," Harrison said.

The mission behind the furniture bank is to provide a seamless transition for individuals experiencing financial hardship.

"Last year, we helped about 2,300 families or about 7,000 folks in total. We provided them with just under 20,000 items valued at about a million dollars," said Robert Boyle, executive director of the Furniture Bank of Southeastern Michigan.

The organization solely relies on donations. Though lately, Boyle says he's seen a 30% spike in families in need and a 15% drop in donors.

"When most people think of basic needs, they think of food, clothing and shelter, but if your child doesn't have a bed to sleep in or you don't have a table around which you can share a meal, you're going to be hard pressed. It affects you emotionally, it affects you physically, so donating furniture to the furniture bank is going to help a lot of local families who truly need the help," Boyle said.

What has been an uneasy chapter in Harrison's life is now effortless.

"I was able to get things in order. Something that I would have thought would have took me six months, they literally helped me in a day," Harrison said. "It's definitely a light at the end of the tunnel."

It's a nonprofit restoring dignity in times when you need it most.

"We want them to feel good about their furniture, about their homes, and about themselves," said Boyle.

If you'd like to support the Furniture Bank of Southeastern Michigan, the nonprofit is hosting a comedy benefit fundraiser on Oct. 12 at Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle at 310 South Troy Street in Royal Oak from 6-9 p.m. Tickets cost $80, and the event will feature comedian Paul Mecurio.

If you would like to make a furniture donation, call 248-332-1300 or visit the furniture bank's website.