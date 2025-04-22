Ten arrested after police seize drugs, guns and cash from Detroit senior citizen building

Stellantis production updates; mourning for Pope Francis; sports and other top stories

A search warrant at a Detroit senior citizen apartment building uncovered money, drugs and guns, resulting in 10 arrests, according to police.

The arrests came after an investigation into fatal overdoses reported in the area of Jefferson and East Grand Boulevard in January. Detroit police say on April 10, officers conducted a search warrant at the senior building in the area.

A total of 20.6 grams of fentanyl was confiscated, as well as 29.6 grams of cocaine, three guns and $3,616 in cash. Police say the drugs are valued at $4,428.

The discovery led to six felony arrests and four misdemeanor arrests. Detroit police did not immediately confirm the ages of the people arrested or whether they were residents of the apartment building.