Detroit police seize nearly 90 grams of fentanyl, other drugs during search warrant

Detroit police say officers seized cash and drugs during a search warrant earlier this week.

The department's narcotics officers executed the warrant on Jan. 20 in the 15000 block of Stoepel. Police recovered 18 grams of cocaine, 89.8 grams of fentanyl, 727.2 grams of an "unknown white powder" that will undergo testing, $248 in cash and packaging and processing materials.

Police say the drugs' total street value is about $10,420.

"We continue to thank our officers for their work. Officers recovered over 44,500 lethal doses of illegal fentanyl during this operation. Work with us to keep our neighborhoods safe. Report active crimes by calling or texting 911, or report non-emergencies by calling 313-267-4600," DPD said.